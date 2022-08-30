Peter Obi a symbol of frustrated youths, it won’t work — Ex-Kaduna Gov, Makarfi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, is being used as a “symbol” by “frustrated youths,” according to Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State.

Makarfi, a former PDP Chairman, made this assertion, on Tuesday, during a breakfast programme Sunrise Daily on Channels Television.

The emergence of Obi as a Third Force has been fuelled by the “OBIDient” movement, comprising mainly of the youth demographics who are discontent at the status quo led by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi had left the PDP in May and emerged as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

However, Makarki said, “Peter Obi, it is my personal opinion that even if he was frustrated out of PDP, that one must have come from where come from not from any other parts of this country, and it is this politics of edging this person out, edging that person out, and politics is like that.”

“What is happening now in my opinion is not so much about Peter Obi but the frustration of the youths and they are using him as a symbol. Let’s agree that was the case, any decision based on anger will not produce anything positive. We accept the frustration but the only rational way forward is to go the way of PDP.”

In addition, he exhorted Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party to set aside their personal ambitions and join the PDP at the same time as Ibrahim Shekarau, the senator for Kano Central, joined the PDP.

