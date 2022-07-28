Peter Obi decries Nigerian govt’s misuse of public funds, ASUU strike

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the Federal Government’s misuse of public funds despite the prolonged closure of public universities in the country.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Thursday, the former Anambra governor also accused the federal government of mortgaging the future of innocent Nigerians.

Since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commenced its industrial action on February 14 to press home its demands for better funding of universities in the country, no tangible efforts had been taken by the government to address the issue.

The development forced the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions to stage a two-day protest in solidarity with the striking lecturers.

In his reaction, Obi noted that the lack of concern by the federal government to get students back in class would breed social misfits who would end up terrorizing the country.

He said: “Our public universities have been shut since February 14, some five months and counting.

“Our students and future leaders are idling away at homes or in some undesirable places, while our government is spending millions in foreign currency, supposedly training public office holders in Ivy League universities across the world.

“Such misplaced priorities and government misuse of public funds is no longer acceptable, while the future of our youths are being neglected.

“Through such policy neglect, we are unwittingly breeding some societal misfits who will someday embark on vendettas and take revenge on our society.

“As a matter of adaptive leadership, such training being sponsored with public funds should stop forthwith until all our schools start functioning optimally. Such training, if need be, must be mandated to happen only within Nigeria.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

