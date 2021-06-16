Sports
Pogba removes beer bottle from Euro 2020 press conference
Framce star, Paul Pogba is making the headlines after moving a bottle of beer from the table during a press conference at Euro 2020.
This is happening a day after Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo also moved two bottles of Coca-cola during a conference, and then encouraging people to drink “agua!” (water) instead.
Pogba was in action for France in their 1-0 victory over Germany in their opening game at the continental competition.
He was awarded the Heineken ‘star of the match’ after the game, but has now gone viral for removing a bottle of Heineken beer from the table.
Read Also: Coca-Cola loses $4bn after Ronaldo’s gesture
The Manchester United midfielder who is a practising Muslim just discreetly moved the beer and placed it below the table during a post-match press conference.
It is understood that tournament organizers, UEFA does not see the players’ actions as an issue.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the market value of Coca-Cola lost around $4bn after Ronaldo’s actions, but the firm, which is worth, almost $240bn, has already shrugged off the impact.
“Everyone is entitled to their drink preferences,” said Coca-Cola in a short statement, adding that each individual has different “tastes and needs”.
