Police arraigns five for alleged murder, kidnapping in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Friday arraigned five men at the Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged murder and kidnapping in the state.

The men – Sunday Onmonya, Peter Otokpa, James Oko, Daniel Odoh, and Bartholomew Alo – were charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Jonah Uleru, told the court that one Aaron Oche of Ikpomolokpo Village in Ado local government area of the state reported the matter at the Igumale Police Station on November 11.

He said: “The complainant told the police that on the same day, some armed men numbering about seven stormed their family compound and robbed them of one handset valued N80,000, one Itel GSM handset worth N8,000, one Tecno handset valued at N8,000 and a cash sum yet to be ascertained.

“The complainant added that the armed men shot and killed one of his brothers, Thompson Oche, and kidnapped his sister, Rose Oche to an unknown destination.

“He said the family paid a ransom of N1 million before his sister was released by the abductors.

“During the police investigation, it was discovered that the defendants were responsible for the crime and they were arrested while two others are still at large.”

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 97, 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004 and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Vincent Kor, however, did not take the defendants’ plea over lack of jurisdiction by the court.

He ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Services Centre and adjourned the matter till January 5, 2022, for mention.

