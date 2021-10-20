Police arraigns two men for alleged child defilement in Benue

Police on Wednesday arraigned two men, Terungwa Achin and Anhwange Avalumum, at the Makurdi Upper Area Court in Benue State for alleged child defilement.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that while Achin defiled the victim, Avalumum made his house available for the defendant to carry out the act.

She said the case was reported by one Ikpa Ahua of Udi Village at Tarkaa Police Station on October 7.

Shaagee said: “During the act, the victim sustained an injury as blood gushed out of her private part and she was rushed to hospital.”

The offence, according to her, contravened Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004 and Section 3(1) of Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law of Benue State 2019 and punishable under the same.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Rose Iyorshe, did not take the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

Iyorshe ordered that the case file should be forwarded to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate ordered that Achin be remanded at the Makurdi correctional centre but granted Avalumum bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case till November 10 for mention.

