Police rescues abducted children, staff of Kwara monarch

Police operatives in Kwara have rescued the abducted twin girls and three domestic staff of Oba Samuel Adelodun, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle, in Ekiti local government area of the state.

Gunmen had on October 14 abducted the girls, their driver, the security detail, and the maid while returning from school in the Omu-Aran area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said the kidnappers who came under intense pressure from the command’s tactical teams, the vigilante group, and local hunters were forced to abandon their victims and escaped into the bush.

He added that the victims had been handed over to their families.

According to the spokesman, efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

The statement read: “The Command is pleased to inform the members of the public on the successful search and rescue operations conducted by the operatives following the abduction of the monarch’s twins and three domestic staff on October 14, 2021.

“The feat, as usual, was made possible with the confidence reposed on the Kwara State Police Command, the support of the victims’ families, and the collaboration of vigilante and local hunters in the area and his Royal Highness, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle.”

