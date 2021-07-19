Police arraigns sales rep for alleged theft of N2.4m in Lagos

Police on Monday arraigned a sales representative, Kelechi Amuchi, at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s money and clothes worth N2.43 million.

Amuchi was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Victor Eruada, said the defendant stole the sum of N286,000 and clothes valued N2.145 million belonging to one Mrs. Gift Ihenabah.

Eruada told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on at 8:10 p.m. on June 19 at Dayo Adeniyi Street, Oko Oba, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 144 suspected criminals in Lagos

He said the offences violated Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under same.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.O.Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case till July 29 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions