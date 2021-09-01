Police arraigns three men for alleged abduction of family members in Edo

Police on Wednesday arraigned three men for alleged abduction at the Edo State High Court, Benin City.

The three suspects – Bright Emumwen, Evans Osariemen, and Chukwudi Anyanwu – were arraigned for allegedly kidnapping an entire family in the state.

Police claimed that the suspects conspired among themselves to kidnap one Sunday Onofua, his wife, patience Onofua and their son, Samuel Onufua, at Okpagha Community, Benin City.

READ ALSO: Police rescues seven teenagers from suspected traffickers in Edo

Justice Ohimai Oviageli ordered the remand of the suspects at the state’s Correctional Centre in Sapele.

The judge ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Join the conversation

Opinions