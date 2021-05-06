Police arrest another 48 after death of hoodlum reignites commotion in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

News
Police arrest another 48 after death of hoodlum reignites commotion in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of 48 suspects following a fresh clash among hoodlums in Gengere Community in the Mile 12 area of the state.
The trouble brewed in the early hours of Thursday when one Sadiq Oloyo was reportedly stabbed to death by Aliyu Shuaibu, after which hoodlums went on rampage causing commotion in the area.
The Mile 12 crisis has been ongoing for days now, with the Police announcing last Tuesday that 13 gang leaders in the area had been arrested. But the crisis lingers.
On Thursday, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that security agencies would do all it takes to restore peace in the area by adopting a 24-hour patrol and surveillance.
The statement read, “In furtherance of the command’s commitment to maintain law and order in Gengere Community, Mile 12, Lagos State, the Command has again arrested 48 suspects in connection with the crisis that broke out between some hoodlums at about 1am today, Thursday 6th May, 2021.
“In the course of investigation, It has been discovered that one Aliyu Shuaibu, m, stabbed one Sadiq Oloyo, m, both of Gengere Community, and lost his life before any medical attention could be given to him. As a result of the incident, some hoodlums, on reprisal attack, went on rampage and caused commotion in the area.
“On the strength of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed that additional men be deployed to the area to restore normalcy while forty eight of them were arrest.
“Police boss has ordered that the hoodlums should be made to face the full wrath of the law and serve as deterrent to others who might want to foment troubles in the state.”
