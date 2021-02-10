Police arrests 39 suspected criminals in Plateau

Police operatives in Plateau State arrested at least 39 suspects for various crimes in the state in the last quarter of last year.

The state’s Commissioner for Police, Mr. Edward Egbuka, presented the suspects to journalists on Wednesday in Jos.

He said the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, car theft, inciting of public disturbance and armed robbery.

According to him, the offenses committed by the suspects included culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms and cult activities, among others.

The police commissioner said: “Gentlemen of press, in pursuit of our constitutional mandate which includes the protection of lives and property, detection and prevention of crime, apprehension of offenders among other duties, the command has sustained the tempo of lawful and aggressive onslaught against criminal elements in every part of the state.

“The vigorous fight against these forces has led to a bountiful harvest of criminals, who took part in various crimes within the period under review.

“These crimes include kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, and unlawful possession of firearms, inciting public disturbance, among others

“These are just some of the breakthroughs the command recorded during the period under review.”

He attributed the feat achieved to the commitment, dedication, and resilience of the officers and men of the command and support from residents of the state.

He also commended other security agencies in the state for supporting the command in curbing insecurity.

Egbuka added: “These achievements have been by the grace of God and the support of the good people of the state who have been emboldened to cooperate with the police due to the community policing initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the sincerity of purpose of the police in Plateau.

“In addition, we enjoy active and robust synergy with the military and other sister security agencies. We have also deployed intelligence-led raids and other proactive and reactive strategies in policing the state.”