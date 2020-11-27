Police arrests couple over alleged abduction of three-day-old baby in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of a three-day-old baby at Rigasa, Igabi local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement, said the baby which was abducted shortly after birth in Kaduna, was found by police detectives in Bauchi State.

He added that the suspects are a couple, Kabir Suleiman and Aisha Musa, and their accomplice.

According to the spokesman, the suspects had all confessed to the crime and would soon be arraigned in court.

The statement read: “On November 9, 2020, the Kaduna State Police Command received a complaint of a missing three- day- old baby boy. On receipt of the complaint, the operatives of the command immediately swung into action, gathered sufficient intelligence, and succeeded in arresting the suspects namely – Kabiru Suleiman 30 years (husband), Aisha Musa 19 years (wife), and Salamatu Musa, 27 years of age, all resident of Abuja Road, Rigasa.

“It is worthy to note that the suspects started nurturing the evil plan during the early period of the pregnancy by coming closer to the expectant mother in the guise of friendship and succeeded in whisking away the baby three days after delivery to an unknown destination.

“The suspects were arrested by the command’s operatives on November 26, 2020, at about 1300hrs in their hideout at Unguwan Baraya Jos Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State and recovered the baby safely and subsequently handed him over to his parents. Upon investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged to court to face the consequences of their action.

“In light of the above, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar M. Muri, urged the people of Kaduna State to be wary of whom they entrust their children and wards, to avoid the repeat of such incident as children are a precious gift from God which should be guided.”

