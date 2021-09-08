Metro
Police arrests fake CBN agent in Kano
Police operatives have arrested a fake Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) agent in Kano State.
The suspect, Buhari Hassan, alleged defrauded 64 people of N6 million by posing as CBN agents in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said the suspect was notorious for duping unsuspecting members of the public using fake documents.
He added that suspect was arrested at Yankaba Quarters of the state.
Kiwaya said: “On 31/08/2021, at about 1500hrs, information was received from a credible source that, one Buhari Hassan, ‘m’, 38 years old of Sauna Kawaji Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano, was posing as an agent of National Cotton Association of Nigeria under Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrower Programme to defraud unsuspecting members of the public using fake documents.
“About 64 persons have reported that the suspect defrauded them the sum of Six million, two hundred and ninety-four thousand, two hundred Naira (N6,294,200.00).
“The Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, has ordered for discreet investigation. The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”
