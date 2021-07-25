Police arrests fake naval officer in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested a fake naval officer, Nasiru Ahmed, in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, disclosed this in a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, on Sunday in Lafia.

He said police operatives attached to the New Karu Division arrested the 32-year-old suspect in Karu local government area of the state.

He described the suspect as an impostor, notorious criminal, and serial fraudster.

The CP said: “Nasiru Ahmed usually dresses in military camouflage of the Nigeria Navy, approaches Point of Sale (POS) operators at different locations within Karu LGA under the guise of conducting transactions and sending fake bank alerts into their mobile phones in lieu of cash.

“The suspect, in most cases, intimidates, harasses, and assaults POS operators whenever they complain about the money given to him not reflecting in their bank accounts.

“During a search on Nasiru Ahmed, the following exhibits were recovered – two sets of Navy uniforms, two sets of boots, one set of knee guard and one dagger which he admitted using for his nefarious activities.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for further investigation.”

