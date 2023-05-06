Police arrests Lagos community leader for assaulting wife

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a community leader for allegedly assaulting his wife in the state.

The Executive Secretary of The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

She said the suspect inflicted injures on his wife in the Ajah area of the state on April 9.

Vivour-Adeniyi said: “Following a report of physical assault by the community leader, who allegedly brutally assaulted his wife on Easter Sunday, leaving her with grievous injuries on her body and swollen eyes, the agency rescued the survivor from the scene and she has been placed in a private shelter.

“The perpetrator has been arrested by the Divisional Police Station, Ajah Family Support Unit and he is currently in detention.”

READ ALSO:Police arrests school proprietor for alleged sexual harassment in Lagos

The DSVA chief said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had requested the incident’s case file.

She described domestic violence as a crime against the state.

“At the Lagos DSVA, we wish to state that all forms of abuse are crimes not only against the survivors but also against the state.

“We will ensure that all perpetrators, irrespective of their status, are made to face the full wrath of the law,” she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now