Police recovers weapons from Alaba Market shanties

The Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed that its operatives raided shanties around the popular Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government Area of the state, where weapons were recovered.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Friday, said the police acted on credible information, recovered the weapons, arrested some suspected criminals and set the shanties on fire.

Hundeyin, who denied online reports that the market was gutted by fire, wrote: “This is a false narrative! Acting on credible information, police officers from the Ojo division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons. The shanties were thereafter set on fire. Alaba Int’l Market is not on fire.”

