Police arrests leader of cult group for allegedly killing rival in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The Police operatives in Lagos have arrested the leader of Aiye Confraternity in the Bariga area of the state, Segun Ezekiel, for allegedly killing one Taye Gbalagbala in the area.

Gbalagbala, who was the leader of the Eye Confraternity in Bariga, was killed by the suspect on March 28.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspect until his arrest was terrorising the entire Bariga area of the state.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 132 suspects for alleged impersonation, murder, cultism in Lagos

He added that the suspect has confessed to the police that he carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in the company of other three members of Aiye Confraternity in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation and possible arrest of other fleeing culprits,” the spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions