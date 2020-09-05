Latest Metro

Police arrests man for allegedly stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

September 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of one Hamisu Tukur for allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, who disclosed this in a statement, said the 25-year-old was arrested by police operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation on Saturday.

He added that exhibits recovered from the suspect include the white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key.

The statement read: “The command on 5th September, 2020, arrested one Hamisu Tukur ‘m’ 25 years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps headquarters stationed at Sky Memorial, Wuse Zone 5.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court after investigation.”

