Police arrests man for allegedly stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of one Hamisu Tukur for allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, who disclosed this in a statement, said the 25-year-old was arrested by police operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation on Saturday.

He added that exhibits recovered from the suspect include the white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key.

The statement read: “The command on 5th September, 2020, arrested one Hamisu Tukur ‘m’ 25 years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps headquarters stationed at Sky Memorial, Wuse Zone 5.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court after investigation.”

