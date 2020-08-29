Police arrests officer who shot teenager for impregnating girl in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a police officer who allegedly shot a 19-year-old boy in the leg for impregnating a young girl in Gokana local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the officer had been disarmed and detained at the State Criminal Investigative Department, pending the conclusion of investigation into the incident.

Omoni said the victim, Ledisi Kote, was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

He said: “Upon the receipt of the matter he (the indicted police officer) was disarmed and detained in the state Criminal Investigative Department and investigation is currently ongoing as ordered by the CP.

“The 19-year- old boy is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

The policeman who was attached to the Kpor Division in Gokana LGA had on August 21 shot the teenager on the leg at his family house in the area.

Kote, according to family members, had successfully undergone the first surgery and awaiting two more surgical operations.

