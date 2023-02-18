Police arrests suspected gunrunner in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a suspected gunrunner, Fatima Sani, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Gusau, said the operatives recovered 325 AK 47 live ammunition from the suspect.

He added that the police officers also arrested some suspects for alleged possession of 1000 registered MTN Sim packs.

Shehu said the 35-year-old suspected gunrunner was arrested following an intelligence report about an alleged supply of arms and ammunition to bandits in the state.

Read also:Police arrests man who kidnapped mum, collected N30m ransom in Zamfara

The spokesman said: “On 13th February, police detectives arrested the suspected female gunrunner in possession of 325 rounds of live ammunition.

“The arrest followed the intelligence information obtained about her movement with the said exhibit from Lafia in Nassarawa state to a notorious bandit’s kingpin operating in Zamfara forest.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that she has been into the business.

“She further informed us that she had earlier supplied three AK 47 Rifles and 1000 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition to bandits operating in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now