Police arrests suspected kidnapper of six-year-old girl in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers of a six-year-old girl in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Akure, said the suspect, Tochukwu Nworih, and his gang abducted the girl while the mother was buying groceries in a supermarket.

She said the suspect was arrested by detectives while trying to withdraw his share of the ransom at a Point of Sales (PoS) terminal in the state capital.

The statement read: “The suspects called the parents of the victim and demanded N50 million as ransom. The child’s parents paid the money into an account.

The operatives swung into action after the victim’s mother, Mrs. Chukwu-Ezedima, who met an empty car reported the incident to the police after all efforts to locate the daughter yielded no results.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, while the victim was rescued unhurt. The suspect will soon be arraigned in court.”

