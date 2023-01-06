Metro
Man abducts father, collects N2.5m ransom
Police operatives in Kwara have arrested a man identified as Issa Naigheti for allegedly kidnapping his father and collecting N2.5 million in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said the suspect was arrested in the Kambi area of the state capital by operatives attached to the command’s anti-kidnapping unit.
The spokesman said: “The suspect confessed during interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State and collected N2.5m ransom.
“The case will be transferred to Oyo State where the crime took place.”
