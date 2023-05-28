Police arrests two more Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos, recovers charms

Police operatives in Lagos on Sunday arrested two Yoruba Nation agitators in the Alausa area of the state and recovered charms from the men.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said the agitators stormed a police station in the early hours of Sunday.

Police operatives in Oyo State had also arrested five members of the group after they hijacked a radio and proclaimed the liberation of the Yoruba Nation from Nigeria.

Hundeyin said: “The agitators, numbering 15, stormed Alausa Police Division at about 5:35 a.m. today, chanting, ‘The Yoruba Nation has taken over,’ and injured some police officers who attempted to disperse them.

“Two of the agitators were arrested while the rest took to their heels following the prompt and coordinated response of the police.

“The suspects, who were arrested with charms, dangerous weapons, and different offensive insignias bearing Yoruba Nation Army, stormed Alausa Division along with others at about the same time another group was attempting to take over a radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“They claimed they came to officially inform the police that the United Nations had granted approval for the take-off of Yoruba Nation.”

He added that the suspects are currently assisting the police in the ongoing investigation into the subversive plans of the group.

“The suspects are assisting the police while their network of sponsors will soon be unveiled and brought to justice in the overriding internal security interest of the State,” the spokesman added.

