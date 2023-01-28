Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues 7 hostages in Niger

Police operatives in Niger on Friday arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued seven victims in Gurara local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested after the command received intelligence on the presence of two men around Lambata-Bonu road in the area.

Adetoro revealed that the suspects who are between the ages of 18 and 21 had confessed to being members of the kidnapping syndicate terrorising Gwagwalada, Abuja, Lambata, and Kafin-Koro areas of the state.

He said: “After a gun duel between the police tactical teams and the suspected abductors in the forest, the hoodlums escaped from the hideout and abandoned seven victims; six males and one female at the scene.

“Three handsets and a sum of two million, one hundred thousand Naira collected as ransom negotiated to release two victims earlier abducted at Gwagwalada were recovered from the suspects.

“The rescued victims had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre for medical attention.”

