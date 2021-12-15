Police confirms killing of Kaduna lawmaker

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of a lawmaker in the state, Rilwanu Aminu Gudagau.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said the Command got wind of the unfortunate incident through the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Saye Division, Zaria.

Gadagau, who represented Giwa West Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, was killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Wednesday.

The statement read: “At about 0900hrs information received from a good samaritan from Zura village has it that an unidentified motionless human body was seen lying in the bush hence, the report to the appropriate authorities for urgent action.

“The DPO on getting the information immediately mobilized and led a team of policemen to the scene where a close and physical observation of the corpse was carried out and all necessary photographs taken.

“However signs of violent injuries were noticed all over the lifeless body.

“The body was thereafter evacuated to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Hospital for autopsy.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the Identity of the deceased as one Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadaga, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa west constituency.”

