Police discovers children allegedly hidden in Ondo Church premises, arrests pastor, others

Police operatives in Ondo State have discovered children allegedly kept in a church building in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Akure, said the children were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the church premises in the Valentino area of Ondo Town.



She added that the children had been moved to the command headquarters while the pastor of the church and some members of the congregation were arrested over the incident.

Odunlami said: “Those arrested are currently being quizzed by the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). We will keep the public posted on the discovery and police investigation.”

