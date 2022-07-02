Metro
Police discovers children allegedly hidden in Ondo Church premises, arrests pastor, others
Police operatives in Ondo State have discovered children allegedly kept in a church building in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Akure, said the children were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the church premises in the Valentino area of Ondo Town.
READ ALSO: Ondo Amotekun arrests alleged perpetrators of Owo church killings
She added that the children had been moved to the command headquarters while the pastor of the church and some members of the congregation were arrested over the incident.
Odunlami said: “Those arrested are currently being quizzed by the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). We will keep the public posted on the discovery and police investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...