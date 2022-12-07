Police inspector arrested for shooting, killing unarmed civilian in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, announced the arrest and imprisonment of an Inspector of Police in the Ajah Division in connection with the murder of Gafaru Buraimoh, a resident of Happy Land Estate in Ajah.

A “full-scale investigation” into the incident, which, according to Benjamin Hundeyin, occurred around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, was underway,Police arrests Anambra kidnap kingpin after 7 years on the run according to a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

The officer who fired the shot was “immediately disarmed and has been apprehended,” Hundeyin noted.

The PPRO expressed sympathy to the deceased’s family while assuring the public that the inquiry into the immediate and background circumstances leading up to the shooting would come to a “speedy and definitive completion.”

Hundeyin said, “At About 2330hrs of Tuesday, December 06 2022, a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division, resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah.

“The officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as full-scale investigation has commenced.

“The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served.”

Witness sources indicate that the event happened on Wednesday morning in front of the Ajiwe police station in Ajah.

It was reported that the police asked for backup and fired tear gas canisters at terrified bystanders when a mob gathered to question the police officers while snapping pictures and videos.

