NSCDC raids kidnappers’ hideout, recovers ammunition in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has recovered a cache of ammunition during a raid on a kidnappers’ hideout in Okuru-Ama Waterside in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Micheal Ogar, paraded the recovered ammunition before journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the raid followed intelligence reports on the suspects’ activities in an uncompleted building in the area.

Ogar said: “So, after carrying out intelligence on a kidnap syndicate’s hideout, our Anti-Vandal Squad swung into action and engaged the suspects in a gun duel that lasted about 25 minutes.

“The kidnappers after enduring our superior fire-power escaped through the adjoining waterways.

“However, our operatives recovered 43 Tavor K2 ammunition, six AK 47 rifle magazines, three Tavor gun magazines and one Breech block.

“Other items recovered include charms, animal horns; a watch and an empty bag. Our men will continue to patrol the area as we enjoin the public to provide the command with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing abductors.

“Our goal is to allow businesses to thrive in an environment devoid of mayhem, chaos and breakdown of law and order.”

