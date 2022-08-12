Metro
Police intercepts 21 parcels of Indian hemp in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have intercepted 21 parcels of an illicit substance suspected to be Indian hemp in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the substance was intercepted by officers attached to Area G Command in Ogba area of the state.
He said: “The illicit drug was being conveyed in a Sienna bus with registration number BEN 883 LW driven by one Kalu Orji ‘m’ aged 32 of Angle 90, Auchi, Edo State.
“Luck, however, ran out of the suspect when vigilant policemen attached to Area G command stopped the vehicle at about 1540hrs on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Aguda near Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Lagos State.
“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspect and exhibit be transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation.”
