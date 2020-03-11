Police kill suspected bandit, arrest others in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has said that its unit has killed a suspected bandit while arresting two others in a recent raid in Tsafe Local Government Area in the state.

The bandits were said to have attacked the Maitagwaye village, the State police Commissioner disclosed.

“Armed bandits stormed Maitagwaye village in Tsafe Local Government in an attempt to commit their heinous crime, the police commissioner said.

Mr Nagoggo also said that the suspects had previously wrote letters to the head of Gyalange village, to demand the sum of N3 million, else the village would be “wiped out.”

Read also: Police arrest 9 men for allegedly torturing man to death in Kogi

He added that the state police became alert after receiving the information.

“On receiving the information, the police quickly mobilised and rushed to the scene and engaged the bandits with the vigilante group where one of them was killed”, he disclosed.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions