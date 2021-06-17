Police launches manhunt for abductors of Kebbi college students

The Kebbi State Police Command said on Thursday its operatives are in “hot pursuit” of the abductors of students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.

Armed bandits had on Thursday teachers and an unspecified number of students at the college.

The hoodlums also shot dead a police officer at the school.

The command’s spokesman, Nafiu Abubakar, who disclosed this to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, said the attackers would be made to face the law.

He said: “A combined team of police operatives is currently in hot pursuit of bandits who today, June 17, 2021, attacked the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

“The team comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, and the Anti-kidnapping and Counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes, and suspected hideouts of the criminals.

“The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleke Adeyinka, while condemning the attack which resulted in the unfortunate death of one policeman and gunshot injury to one of the students has assured parents and guardians of students that the command is following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants and ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers.”

