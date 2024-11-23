Police recovers eight IEDs in Borno

Police operatives in Borno State have recovered eight unexploded Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the state’s Police Command, Grace Michael, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read: “On 22/11/2024, at about 0843 hours, the Borno State Police Command received a distress call about some unidentified objects/items suspected to be explosive ordnance seen clustered near an uncompleted building in Dala-Abuja Talakawa Area, Maiduguri.

“The Command EOD-CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri swiftly moved to the scene where 6 projectiles and 1 unexploded mortar bomb were recovered to safer ground.

“On the same day, the command reportedly received another distress call from Gwange Area that an unidentified object was washed ashore on the Gwange river bank.

“The Command EOD-CRRN Base 13 Maiduguri quickly swung into action, swept the area, and recovered one unexploded Hand Grenade (UXO’s).”

