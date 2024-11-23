Gunmen abduct journalist’s relations in Kogi

Gunmen on Thursday kidnapped three relations of former Daily Trust Editor, Ahmed Ajobe, in Kogi State.

The victims included Ajobe’s immediate younger sister, Halimtu-Sadiya Tahir.

They were abducted on the deplorable Ankpa-Adoka-Markudi Road while returning from a market in the nearby community in Awo, Ankpa local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Aya, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Lokoja.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area had already deployed his men to rescue the victims.

He added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, had also deployed the command tactical team to the area to reinforce the team on the ground.

