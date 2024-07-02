News
Police rescues three hostages, kills suspected bandits in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued three kidnapped persons and killed a suspected bandit in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.
He said police operatives in Jere area of the state received information on the invasion of a Fulani settlement at Rugar Sojidi by bandits at about 2:00 a.m., on Tuesday.
He added that the bandits kidnapped three persons in the settlement.
The spokesman said: “Upon receiving the information, a team of police operatives was promptly mobilised to the scene, and on arrival, it was discovered that the local inhabitants had resisted the bandits and our troops successfully neutralised one of the bandits.
“An AK-47 rifle and six rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene, while all the kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed.
“The nearby bush area was thoroughly combed for the possible arrest of any suspects.”
