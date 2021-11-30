Police rescues three kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued three kidnapped victims and recovered three AK-47 rifles and ammunition in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this to journalists during the parade of suspects arrested for various criminal activities in the state on Tuesday.

Elkanah said the operatives also arrested some members of the outlawed Yansakai group for the alleged murder of Fulani herdsmen and other suspects for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery, among others in Zamfara.

He said: “You will recall that last week, our operatives during search and rescue operation along Shinkafi axis succeeded in the unconditional rescue of 13 kidnapped victims, including students of Government Day Secondary School, Birnin Yero and Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

“On November 26, same operatives stormed the enclaves of the abductors where exchange of gun battle ensued and many of them escaped with possible gunshot injuries.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to bandits, others in Zamfara

“On search of the abandoned enclave, three AK-47 rifles with magazines containing 50 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene.

“On November 27, police operatives in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, responded to a distress call on abduction in Low-cost area of the state by unidentified hoodlums.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Talata Mafara who led the operatives to the scene, repelled the abductors and rescued three victims already abducted by the hoodlums.

“The victims were taken to Police Clinic in Gusau for medical attention, while the police debriefed them before reuniting them with their families.”

