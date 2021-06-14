Police foils armed robbery attack in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Kaduna on Sunday foiled an armed robbery attack in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, said the incident happened along the Jada Road in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “On June 13, 2021 at about 0500 hours, the command received a distress call through the Divisional Police Officer in Tudun Wada that some armed men had invaded Jada Road in a bid to commit a heinous crime in the area.

“In view of the report, some police patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

“The officers involved were very tactical in their responses and their operational sagacity succeeded in repelling the attack.”

Jalige said the operatives recovered 24 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and 30 polymer-cased 12-gauge shotgun shells from the suspects.

“A Toyota Corolla LE, Ash colour, with Reg. No. ABJ 704 MX; a driving licence and some ATM cards were also recovered from the suspects,” the spokesman said.

Jalige disclosed that some of the suspects escaped after sustaining bullet wounds.

“The command is, therefore, requesting information about any persons found with bullet wounds. Such should be reported to the police for immediate action,” he added.

