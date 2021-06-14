 Ebonyi recorded 30 cases of child theft in one year – Commissioner | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Ebonyi recorded 30 cases of child theft in one year – Commissioner

Published

28 mins ago

on

The Ebonyi State government on Monday decried the increasing cases of child theft and violence against women in the state.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, who addressed participants at a media dialogue on ethical reporting and advocacy in Calabar, Cross River, said the state has recorded over 30 cases of child theft in the past year.

He said gender-based violence was becoming a menace in the state.

Ofoke, who was represented by the ministry’s Desk Officer in charge of Child Abuse/Trafficking, Barr. Ijeọma Mike-AjaNwachukwu, stressed the need for the media to follow up reports on cases of gender-based violence in the country.

READ ALSO: Umahi fires up Ebonyi indigenes to fight back if attacked by herders

Ofeke called for concerted efforts and vigilance by the people to end the scourge.

The commissioner said: “Children are being abused and the perpetrators are living in our environment. What are we doing about it as media practitioners?

“Children are being stolen and mothers suffer it most. What have you done about it as journalists? In our ministry, we have over 30 cases of stolen children, child stealing is on the increase in our state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....