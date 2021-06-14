Ebonyi recorded 30 cases of child theft in one year – Commissioner | Ripples Nigeria

The Ebonyi State government on Monday decried the increasing cases of child theft and violence against women in the state.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, who addressed participants at a media dialogue on ethical reporting and advocacy in Calabar, Cross River, said the state has recorded over 30 cases of child theft in the past year.

He said gender-based violence was becoming a menace in the state.

Ofoke, who was represented by the ministry’s Desk Officer in charge of Child Abuse/Trafficking, Barr. Ijeọma Mike-AjaNwachukwu, stressed the need for the media to follow up reports on cases of gender-based violence in the country.

Ofeke called for concerted efforts and vigilance by the people to end the scourge.

The commissioner said: “Children are being abused and the perpetrators are living in our environment. What are we doing about it as media practitioners?

“Children are being stolen and mothers suffer it most. What have you done about it as journalists? In our ministry, we have over 30 cases of stolen children, child stealing is on the increase in our state.”

