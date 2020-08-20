Police to begin recruitment of constables August 24

Latest Metro

August 20, 2020
INSECURITY: We are reviewing our strategies, IGP says
The Nigeria Police Force said on Thursday the screening of candidates for the position of constables would commence on August 24.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, directed the candiates to appear at the screening centres in clean white T-shirts and shorts for the exercise which would take place at designated locations across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He added that the screening exercise would end on September 16.

According to him, specific guidelines for each state would be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the 36 state commands and the FCT.

Mba stressed that the screening and other aspects of the recruitment would be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “The applicants were expected to come with their National Identity Number, original and duplicate copies of credentials, (O’ Level results); certificate of origin and birth certificate or declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs.

“They were also directed to come with the printout of the application submission confirmation page, and a duly completed guarantor’s form.”

The Force spokesman cautioned that any candidate who failed to present the requirements would not be considered for the screening.

