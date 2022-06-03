Politics does not appreciate history —Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has told former Lagos State Governor and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that politics, especially the kind played in Nigeria does not respect nor appreciate history.

Sani who recently lost out in his bid to pick the Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 election, was reacting to Tinubu’s outburst on Thursday about being the one who made President Muhammadu Buhari win the 2015 presidential election.

The former lawmaker urged the APC presidential aspirant to take his fate in his stride.

While speaking in Ogun State as part of his nationwide tour, an apparently bitter Tinubu had claimed that but for him, Buhari would not have won the presidential election.

Tinubu who spoke in Yoruba, said “If not for me that led the war from the front, Buhari would not have emerged as the president. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina, I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas.

“Since he has emerged, I have not been appointed Minister. I didn’t get a contract. This time, it’s Yoruba’s turn and in Yoruba land, it’s my tenure”.

But while reacting to the take from the former Lagos Senator on Twitter on Friday, Sani said though it was an undeniable fact that Tinubu played a key role in the emergence of Buhari as president in 2015 with his support, politics does not remember such history.

“Actually, Jagaban has played a leading role in the emergence and victory of PMB in 2015; but politics doesn’t always respect or appreciate history,” Shehu Sani wrote.

