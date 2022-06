2023: Peter Obi should be lobbied to return to PDP as running mate to Atiku —Onyeagocha

A former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha has called on stakeholders, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to lobby Peter Obi back to the party to stand as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

The former House of Reps member made the call on Friday during an interview on Arise Tv.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now