Portable jabs at Davido for unfollowing him on Twitter over political affiliation

Controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Habeeb Okikiola who is better known as Portable has expressed his disappointment in his colleague, Davido for unfollowing him on the microblogging site, Twitter due to his affiliation with the political party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

Davido a staunch supporter of his uncle, senator Ademola Adeleke, a gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unfollowed Portable on Thursday, July 14 after he revealed he was paid to campaign for APC’s Adegboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor of Osun State and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flagbearer for the coming general elections in 2023.

Following Davido’s recent action, Portable revealed that he was trying to make his family wealthy, hence, he has to ‘hustle and make money regardless of the circumstances’. The singer mentioned that unlike his senior colleague who is from a wealthy family, he has to ‘do his job because he has been paid’.

Although he never mentioned Davido’s name in the video, the outspoken musician questioned why ‘they’ had to unfollow him after his receiving a mouthwatering offer from APC, he added that he was unapologetic about his decision to support APC’s Oyetola before going on to express his excitement since becoming rich.

Watch the video below.

He went on to release another video on his Instagram page.

