Singer, Portable, claims he was paid to endorse APC presidential candidate

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable on Wednesday claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid him to endorse the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

On Wednesday, July 13, Portable had stirred reactions online after declaring his support for the Osun governorship candidate of the APC in the July 16th election, Gboyega Oyetola.

The singer in a video spotted online also called on Nigerians to vote for Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

Portable, while reacting to the views of Nigerians following his endorsement of the APC’s candidates, said he was only doing his job as he had been paid by the party.

The singer who stated this in a video posted online that he had once insulted Tinubu after he was paid, said his tune has changed because he was paid by the APC.

Portable who spoke in Yoruba said;

“If they pay you money, you have to work. I was once paid to insult Tinubu during the protests. That was a long time ago. Now, APC has said Akoi Tinubu.”

He continued, “If they pay you, do your job, no ripping. When I was asked to insult Tinubu, I collected my money and did my job. Now Tinubu is the next. They’re the ones that gave me money, and I must do the work for the money I collected. Akoi APC.”

