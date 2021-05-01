 'Premier League already in our hands' - Man City need two points to win title | Ripples Nigeria
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title

'Premier League already in our hands' - Man City need two points to win title

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

City, who are set to win their third league title in four season, succeeded in seeing off stubborn Palace with two second-half goals.

After a goalless first half at Selhurst Park, Sergio Aguero thumped City ahead with a clinical finish before Ferran Torres drilled in a low shot with 84 seconds.

With the victory, City are now a win away from clinching the title, and could emerge winners if second-placed Manchester United lose to Liverpool on Sunday.

Read Also: UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris

The Guardiola’s men will be crowned champions again, just a matter of when, after relinquishing the crown to Liverpool last season.

“We can start to put the champagne in the fridge – not to open yet, but to think about it,” said Guardiola, whose side moved 11 points clear of United.

“The Premier League is already there – it is in our hands. We need one more victory, two more points.”

In another Premier League game played on Saturday, Brighton moved within touching distance of safety as they opened a 10-point gap to the relegation places with a 2-0 victory over Leeds United.

