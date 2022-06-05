Presidential aide urges Nigerians to ignore negative media remarks on Tinubu

Malam Ya’u Darazo, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, has urged Nigerians to disregard recent disparaging media reports against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Darazo made the request in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, urging APC members to disregard the reports.

Tinubu, a two-term governor of Lagos State, is a leading APC presidential candidate and one of the party’s national leaders.

Darazo denounced the bad news as an attempt by Tinubu’s detractors to misrepresent what he said when he recently addressed party leaders and delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He claimed the misrepresentation of what the front-runner presidential candidate stated was a shady attempt to sour relations between Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senior presidential aide, however, said he was speaking for himself as a member of the team working for Tinubu’s campaign.

He said, “Let me start with a disclaimer. I am issuing this statement in my personal capacity, this is very important before mischief makers start attributing it to some other persons.

“For the avoidance of doubts, I am a supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I, therefore, belong to the team assiduously working for Asiwaju’s 2023 Presidential Project and on this mandate I stand.

“While addressing party delegates and supporters in Abeokuta, Tinubu recalled his contributions to the formation of APC.

“He also recalled how his support made it possible for Buhari was elected president in 2015 having lost in three previous attempts in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

“Tinubu’s address which was made in Yoruba was taken out of context by opponents and mischief makers to damage his standing with the president,” Darazo further noted.

He noted that President Buhari could, however, see through the mischief, having being a victim of mis-representation himself in the past.

He stressed that no ill-motivated plot could destroy the relationship between Buhari and Tinubu.

Darazo noted that in the last 48 hours the media space had been filled by reports planted by mischief makers.

He said they had misrepresented Tinubu’s speech with the sole aim of planting discord between him and Buhari to earn added advantage in the primaries for the APC presidential ticket.

“I have a message for them, they have failed woefully, they should not take Nigerians for granted.

“Nigerians are wise enough. Let the mischief makers note that good and purposeful leadership is not on the same page with mischief.

“It’s good that Nigerians know them early enough. It’s very clear that their purpose of seeking leadership is not service-driven,” Darazo said.

