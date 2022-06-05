Southern APC Govs hail Northern counterparts for decision on zoning

Southern governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded the decision of ten northern governors to support a power transfer to the southern region in 2023.

The Southern APC governors expressed their delight in a statement issued by Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday.

They also praised Abubakar Badaru, the governor of Jigawa State, who resigned after the northern governors declared their support for the presidency in 2023.

The decision was made during a meeting of governors in Abuja on Saturday night, with Northern governors also requesting that aspirants from the region withdraw.

“We, therefore, wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammad Buhari that the search for his successor as the APC Presidential Candidate be limited to our compatriots from the Southern states.

“We appeal to all aspirants from the Northern state to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague His Excellency Gov Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration,” a statement issued by the northern governors read.

The news of the resolution of the ten governors from the Northern Region was received with great enthusiasm by the southern governors as reflected in the statement issued by Akeredolu.

It read, “We did not expect anything short of this heart-warming decision from our colleagues, great patriots and reliable partners in the collaborative efforts geared towards the attainment of nationhood for our dear country.

“This is indeed another landmark achievement in our quest for understanding, rapprochement and continual engagements for mutual beneficence. We acknowledge this courageous stance for equity and moral rectitude. We applaud the zeal and determination of our brothers to engage realistically and honestly.

“We salute this uncommon resolve to confront issues militating against the march towards nationhood and ultimate greatness. By this gesture, we are convinced of the seriousness of our colleagues to join other patriots in ensuring that the ascendant march towards stability, progress and prosperity is not truncated by indiscretion.

“We congratulate our brother Governor, Abubakar Badaru, for his exemplary conduct. Posterity will remember him for good. We thank the leadership of the Northern Governors’ Forum for the patriotic zest displayed at this crucial moment. We look forward to conducting a hitch-free Convention which will culminate in the election of a suitable candidate who will hoist the flag of the party with a sense of mission.”

