Presidential Committee places travel ban on 2,000 Nigerians for refusal to take Covid-19 tests

In stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has banned over 2,000 Nigerians and foreigners from traveling abroad and into the country for one year.

This was due to the offence of evading the Coronavirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the country’s international airports.

The National Incident Manager (NIM) of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) Mukhtar Muhammad, disclosed this at its briefing on Monday, in Abuja.

He noted that the names of the culprits had been pasted at all the major federal medical facilities where medical experts were assigned to give care to Nigerians and foreigners that had travelled into the country during the COVID-19 third wave.

The Federal Government had decreed that passengers, who arrived into the country, especially from high-risk countries, must be quarantined in a government-provided facility, and that the passports of those who failed to comply with the protocol had been suspended for one year.

“We have included the provision of quarantine for passengers, who arrived from high-risk countries and people who evaded these protocols have been penalised by publishing their names, as well as suspending their passports for one year.

“Let me assure you that so far we have published the list of over 2,000 people who evaded quarantine in our health facilities. And we have gone ahead to ensure that their passports are suspended, so, for every action there are consequences,” he said.

