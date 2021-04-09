Protest against Buhari’s UK medical trip attack on the North –-Matawalle | Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has warned those who have been protesting against President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation in the United Kingdom to desist as it was an attack on the Northern parts of Nigeria and would not be tolerated.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday and made available to journalists, Matawalle said the protesters are sponsored by enemies of Nigeria and haters of Buhari.

Condemning the protests in very strong terms, Matawalle said both the sponsors and the protesters are attacking the North indirectly and they should be brought to book.

The statement reads:

“As a Northerner, I condemn in the strongest term, how, in the same manner of hatred, President Muhammadu Buhari was treated by so-called protesters that could not hide their disdain and hatred for the North.

“Their action, no matter their grievances, is uncivilised, highly irresponsible, unpatriotic and disrespectful to the person and office of the President and has demonstrated the growing hatred against anything North.

“This is certainly NOT the way to express dissatisfaction but an act of humiliation and hatred consistent with the southern agenda as the promoters and sponsors are well known and are only looking for opportunities and slightest excuse.

“Responsible and civilised protest should address only issues but reducing such sponsored protests to abusing the President, his family or parents as we have seen in London is most unfortunate, uncivilised and condemnable.

“I am sure they wouldn’t have done that if Buhari is from the South as we have seen several times on matters of their interest and agenda. The real motive and agenda of the so-called protest is not for Nigeria but to humiliate the President, that is why the number of the protesters, considering the large number of Nigerians living in London, is so negligible as they could be easily counted.

“For the North to survive and defend its interests, our leaders MUST have the courage to always speak out against such aggression and to protect Northern interests, the way our contemporaries in the South often do, even when there is no justification to do so.

We MUST not be ashamed to defend our people and protect our interests the manner they are doing. But in doing so, we must not be blind, like they often are, to overlook the shortcomings or the faults of our people whenever there is one.

“Nigeria is for all of us. Peace or preservation of peace MUST be reciprocal and in the absence of that, we demand that we will no longer tolerate what has been happening to Northerners in different parts of the South over the last few months.”

