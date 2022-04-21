PRP presidential aspirant says Nigeria deserves complete system overhaul

Patience Key, a presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has lamented the general state of the country, adding that Nigeria’s system should be totally overhauled.

Patience, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, stressed that now was the time for all Nigerians to be intentional in their quest for the country that works.

She identified the Nigerian problem as complete systemic failure, urging Nigerians to begin to ask sensitive questions on how the country can be salvaged.

“The country urgently needs a total system overhauling. The question that should be agitating the mind of every honest and conscious Nigerian now is how to extricate our nation from the dreadful, humiliating abyss that successive decades of bad governance have plunged us into.

“Indeed, after 108 years of nationhood, 62 years of political independence and over two decades of uninterrupted civil rule, the state of our country is a woeful depiction of how efficiently our past and present leaderships have mobilised, exploited, and managed our over 200 million vibrant population; rich cultural diversity; apparently inexhaustible deposits of natural resources and congenial climate.

“In reality, our country is profusely bleeding. Poverty, hunger, and anger are boldly imprinted on the faces of the vast majority of the populace. Pervasive insecurity has denied many Nigerians, not only their lives and the lives of their loved ones, but also their freedom, dignity and means of livelihood.

“It’s time to inject a fresh breath of air, a fresh ray of hope, for every Nigerian. Terrorists now hoist their flags on huge swathes of land within our national territory; more alarmingly, some within a few hundred kilometres from our nation’s capital. Our villagers and assiduous farmers in the North-East now gladly pay taxes to terrorists and armed bandits, rather than the government, to stay alive and access their own farmlands”, she added.

