PTF calls for research into COVID-19

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Wednesday urged researchers and scientists to investigate and do studies on COVID-19.

Mustapha stated this at the PTF on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja.

He said: “The PTF is happy to note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has indicated willingness to support research efforts.

“This is, therefore, a call on our researchers and scientists to take up the challenge.’’

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said there was also the need to expand capacity to mitigate implications of the widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

“Above all, more research works to determine the underlying factors for the current trend in the pandemic in Africa are needed,’’ he added.

The SGF also noted that the occurrences in Kano and some other cities had given cause to launch the country’s research initiatives on COVID-19.

