Public hearing on Amotekun takes place in Lagos, Ogun, 4 others Monday

The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in South West, Bamidele Oloyelogun, said on Sunday that public hearing on the regional security network, Amotekun, would take place on Monday across the six states in the region.

Oloyelogun, who is the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, told journalists in Akure the public hearing is expected to draw contributions from members of the public and notable stakeholders on the Amotekun.

He said speakers in the region have agreed to give expeditious consideration to the Amotekun bill without abandoning all necessary legislative rules and procedures.

The Ondo speaker noted that the worsening security situation in the country prompted the governors to establish the security network.

Oloyelogun said: “Our region which was once admired for peace and safety is gradually being eroded by bandits who wasted innocent lives and property daily.”

He commended the South West governors for rising to the challenges of securing the lives and property of the people.

