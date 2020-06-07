‘Racism a virus taking lives’ – Joshua speaks at Black Lives Matter march

British boxing champion of Nigerian descent, Anthony Joshua has joined his voice to the anti racism demonstrations tagged Black Lives matter.

Joshua, who currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles, declared racism as a pandemic which is taking many lives.

The 30-year-old read a poem and spoke in front of hundreds of people in his home town of Watford.

“The virus has been declared a pandemic,” Joshua said.

“This is out of control. And I’m not talking about Covid-19. The virus I’m talking about is called racism.”

The Black Lives Matter march has been going on around the world since the death of George Floyd, who was ‘killed’ be white American police officer last month.

The 46-yesr-old died while being arrested on 25 May in Minneapolis.

The four officers involved have since been charged over the death, which sparked days of protest in the US and Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the world.

Joshua was using crutches during the march as he had sustained injuries during training.

The champion hoped to fight twice in 2020 but has accepted he will have no more than one bout this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He is set to face Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev when boxing fully returns.

